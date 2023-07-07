13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, July 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daytime highs hover 1°-2° above normal the rest of the week into the start of the weekend as sunshine and afternoon gusts to 25 mph continue. By Sunday, the heat intensifies, and next week delivers our second surge of dangerous heat so far this summer. Highs will rise from 106° Sunday to 110° Thursday as a big ridge of high pressure strengthens over Arizona and New Mexico. This should keep sunshine in place, and at this point in time, no rain chances are expected. Warmer nighttime temperatures can also be expected, with lows only falling to the mid and upper 80s.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels remain in the medium category this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.