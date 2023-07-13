13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, July 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's sunny with a few high clouds and readings in the mid and upper 80s at sunrise. Expect lingering 25 mph gusts this afternoon as readings hit 109°. A ridge of high pressure centered over Southern Nevada sends highs to 112° Friday, 115° Saturday, 116° Sunday, 115° Monday, and 113° Tuesday, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for five days. Highs linger at 110° next Wednesday and Thursday. Late night and early morning lows will only drop to the upper 80s and low 90s during this stretch, providing little overnight heat relief. Humidity will exaggerate the heat a bit as it becomes noticeable early next week. As a result, there will also be a small rain chance in the mountains starting Monday.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday and beyond as ozone and pollution build during the hot, calm, sunny weather pattern. Pollen levels remain low this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.