13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, January 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's quite chilly this morning, in the mid and upper 30s in most neighborhoods! Today sees increasing clouds and a slight uptick in highs to the upper 50s. Winds remain light the rest of the work and school week. We'll keep it overcast tonight with lows in the low 40s. In spite of mostly cloudy conditions, Friday afternoon also reaches the upper 50s as dry weather continues.

Our next round of showers arrives this weekend. A few raindrops on Saturday morning and afternoon, with 0.20" of rain falling Saturday evening and night. Additional spotty showers are possible Sunday, then an uptick in coverage on Monday, before showers thin out Tuesday. Amounts between Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday look light at this point in time. The thicker clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s during that stretch. Breezes at 10-15 mph will occasionally gust to 20 mph this weekend and early next week. Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the parade downtown will be televised on Channel 13. Some spotty showers are possible during the parade (which is from 10 a.m. to noon). Temperatures will cool off to the low 50s by the middle of next week.