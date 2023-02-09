13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, February 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Today is breezy from start to finish (northeast winds 15-25 mph) and that will make the 40s this morning feel extra chilly. Highs are limited to the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon with sunshine. Tonight is calm and clear with lows in the mid and upper 30s. Friday looks calm and mostly sunny with highs back near 60°. Breezes approach 10-15 mph Saturday afternoon, but we should be mostly sunny and in the low 60s. North gusts to 20 mph on Sunday won't spoil the end of the weekend; highs should reach the mid 60s despite more clouds than sun as a weather system slides south of Nevada across Mexico. Monday looks fairly calm with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s. Wind will pick up on Tuesday (Valentine's Day) as clouds increase and the chance of showers hovers at 10% to 20% with highs in the upper 50s. Low 50s are expected Wednesday as northwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.