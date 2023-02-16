13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, February 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 30s this morning and light breezes are accentuating the chill. Sunshine won't warm us up too much, afternoon highs will be limited to the low 50s. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph are expected, and high clouds will push in from the west this afternoon. Lows tonight tumble back to the 30s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday is still a little breezy (northeast 10-15 mph) with more clouds than sun and chilly temperatures starting in the 30s and finishing in the mid 50s. The weekend looks pleasant, highs will reach 60° Saturday and 64° Sunday with partly cloudy conditions and light northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Mid 60s are expected Monday and Tuesday as partly cloudy conditions continue, but a round of southwest winds looks likely. Tuesday sees gusts of 25 mph and Wednesday could bring some 40 mph gusts, which would kick up some dust. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s next week.