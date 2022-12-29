13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, December 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Today looks mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s after waking up to the low 40s. There's a small 10% chance of a few raindrops by late morning and midday, but most showers will develop in northern Arizona and southern Utah. Friday also appears mostly cloudy and cool, with readings in the low 40s early and mid 50s in the afternoon. New Year's Eve weekend still looks iffy, weather-wise, with south winds at 15-30 mph on Saturday afternoon (62°) and Saturday night. Rain chances develop late Saturday morning and climb to 90% by midnight, when temperatures will be near 50° to ring in 2023. Between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain is in the Las Vegas forecast between late Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon, with the bulk of the moisture falling Saturday night. Breezes shift from southwest to northwest on Sunday at 15-25 mph, which limits highs to the mid 50s. Cooler highs in the mid 50s are here Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with another chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday.