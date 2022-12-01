13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, December 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's cold again this morning! Temperatures begin in the mid and upper 30s across the Las Vegas valley with fairly calm conditions. Winds from the southwest increase to 15-30 mph from midday through the afternoon, when highs approach 60° today under a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow showers this evening in the Spring Mountains, but only a 10% chance of a few sprinkles in the valley. Southwest gusts hit 25-35 mph tonight as lows drop to the mid 40s. Friday sees a mix of clouds and sun, 20 mph gusts from the northeast, a lingering small (10%) shower chance, and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday's winds are under 10 mph with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 60°. We can't rule out a lingering 10% shower chance, mainly early. On Sunday, 20 mph southerly gusts accompany a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the low 60s, and a 20% chance of a stray rain shower. We'll drop to the mid 50s Monday through the middle of next week as breezes swing back to the northwest. Lows at night will be in the 40s through Sunday night, then drop to the 30s Monday night into next week.