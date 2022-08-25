13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, August 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Humidity has increased and the sky is partly-to-mostly cloudy at daybreak. We'll start in the low 80s, and afternoon highs should reach the upper 90s to near 100°. There were a few stray showers last night, but a dry morning is expected in Las Vegas. Another round of scattered rain and storms is in the forecast this afternoon and evening. The chance of a storm is 30% in the valley but 80% in the mountains. Lightning, locally heavy rain, and brief strong winds are all possible. Evening temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s, with lows near 80° after midnight. Friday offers up a few isolated storms (a 10% chance in the valley) as humidity lingers and highs remain in the upper 90s. Slightly drier air this weekend means no storms for Las Vegas on Saturday or Sunday, which sends highs back above 100° alongside some south winds at 15-25 mph. Mainly dry weather is expected to continue into early next week with highs hovering around 100°.