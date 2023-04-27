13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, April 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Waking up to the 60s this morning with quiet, clear conditions. Highs in the low 90s today with sunshine (gusts limited to 15 mph) before a round of northeast 20-30 mph winds Friday (highs near 90°). Expect mid 90s Saturday (winds 10-20 mph) and upper 90s Sunday (southwest gusts 15-30 mph) which is about 15° above-average and could tie the record high of 99° set in 1981. Low 90s linger Monday as a round of strong wind (south gusts 25-35 mph) arrives. A drop to the low 80s Tuesday (south gusts 20-30 mph) may be followed by upper 70s next Wednesday and Thursday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain high with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.