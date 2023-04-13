Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, April 13, 2023

Breezy and cooler with increasing sunshine
The April 13, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 09:05:45-04

LAS VEGAS — Early morning readings near 60° feel chilly on account of 20-30 mph gusts. Clouds give way to sunshine by late morning. This afternoon delivers highs in the middle 70s (coolest since Saturday) as northwest gusts linger at 20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. We'll dip to the low 50s tonight with 15-20 mph breezes adding to the chill. Less wind (breezes limited to 10-15 mph) is here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Las Vegas enjoys middle 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday as dry weather continues. Clouds return on Sunday afternoon. Mid 80s continue Monday as southwest gusts to 30 mph are back in the forecast. A small drop to the upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as southwest breezes continue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018