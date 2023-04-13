13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, April 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Early morning readings near 60° feel chilly on account of 20-30 mph gusts. Clouds give way to sunshine by late morning. This afternoon delivers highs in the middle 70s (coolest since Saturday) as northwest gusts linger at 20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. We'll dip to the low 50s tonight with 15-20 mph breezes adding to the chill. Less wind (breezes limited to 10-15 mph) is here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Las Vegas enjoys middle 70s Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and mid 80s Sunday as dry weather continues. Clouds return on Sunday afternoon. Mid 80s continue Monday as southwest gusts to 30 mph are back in the forecast. A small drop to the upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as southwest breezes continue.