13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday midday, June 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Thursday afternoon carries a 30% chance of showers or thundershowers in Las Vegas as highs reach back to the mid 90s under an otherwise partly cloudy sky. The chance for rain and thunder lingers at 30% tonight when lows fall to the mid 70s. We see the potential for more widespread showers and thundershowers on Friday morning, with the chance near 50% in Las Vegas. A 30% chance lingers Friday afternoon as storms try to pop up again over the mountains, which may then drift back into some valley neighborhoods. If wet weather in the mornings comes together as expected, plan on a slow Friday drive to work. Daytime highs may be limited to the upper 80s as a result of clouds and rain. We're completely dry Friday evening and lows will dip to the mid 70s at night. Saturday looks sunny and hot (98°) with southwest breezes at 15-25 mph in the afternoon. The VGK parade starts in the low 90s at 7:00 p.m. before dipping to the upper 80s after sunset (8:00 p.m.) as breezes blow at 10 mph under a clear sky. Expect a round of wind to finish the weekend; southwest gusts of 30 mph on Father's Day Sunday as highs reach 99°. Juneteenth is Monday and we expect temperatures to slide back to the mid 90s while southwest gusts return to 35 mph alongside plenty of sun. Low and mid 90s return for the middle of next week, but a surge near 100° develops late next week and next weekend, with a stretch of 100°-105° heat looking more likely for the last week of June as high pressure moves from Mexico to New Mexico and begins to control the weather pattern across much of the Southern United States.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.