13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, July 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday as Las Vegas highs remain at 113°-115°. Late night and early morning readings near 90° won't provide much relief. Humidity is still noticeable, but no storms are expected in Clark County today or tomorrow. Southeast gusts to 20 mph this afternoon will slacken to 15 mph on Friday. Mostly sunny conditions continue today and tomorrow. Small rain chances enter the Las Vegas forecast Saturday and Sunday (10%) and increase a bit Monday (20%). Increased clouds should keep highs at 112° Sunday, 110° Monday, and 109° Tuesday (when a 10% rain chance lingers). Sunshine returns Wednesday as highs stay above-average at 109°. South gusts to 25 mph are expected each afternoon from Saturday through the middle of next week.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.