13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Oct. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Las Vegas enjoyed sunshine and low 70s this afternoon, although breezes from the northeast at 10-20 mph have been noticeable. We'll drop to the 60s this evening with a lingering breeze at 10 mph. Lows late tonight dip to the upper 40s and low 50s under a clear sky. Friday looks sunny and in the low 70s but we'll remain a bit breezy with northeast winds at 10-20 mph in Las Vegas and north winds at 25-35 mph in Laughlin. After starting in the 50s, Saturday looks fairly calm with sun and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy at times with south winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the upper 70s. A round of 25 mph southwest gusts arrives Monday as highs remain in the upper 70s and mostly sunny weather returns. No rain is in the forecast through the middle of next week. Highs may climb to the low 80s by next Thursday, which is only a few degrees above average.