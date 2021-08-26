13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Lingering haze hangs around as we close out the work week but the real weather headlines are this weekend's excessive heat and the return of monsoon moisture next week. Highs approach record values this weekend, climbing to 107º-109º in Las Vegas Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with lows in the 80s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Colorado River valley and Lake Mead through Sunday evening with the Las Vegas valley included in the Excessive Heat Warning Saturday and Sunday. Air Quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups through Friday before a shift in wind direction helps push smoke northward this weekend. The same shift in wind direction helps bring back monsoon moisture next week, with an uptick in humidity by Sunday and 10%-20% storm chances starting Monday through the end of next week under a mix of sun and clouds. The increase in humidity will also help cool our temperatures down, with highs falling to 105º Monday, 101º Tuesday. and mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.