13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Aug. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Hazy sunshine and humid air continue this weekend with isolated storm chances favoring the mountains through the start of next week. Spotty storms could develop Thursday evening, although the Las Vegas valley will stay mostly dry with chances 10% or less. Air quality is considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups due to smoke from wildfires across the west. Smoky haze will drift in and out this weekend with enough monsoon moisture in place to keep an isolated10% storm chance in play through Monday. Storm chances are between 30%-40% this weekend for the mountains under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb back about average in Las Vegas with a forecast high of 105º Friday and 107º both Saturday and Sunday. Storm chances increase slightly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, knocking high temperatures back to the upper 90s and low 100s.