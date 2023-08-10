13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, August 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A few showers early this morning across Southern Nevada with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Highs today are limited to 100° with south gusts at 15-25 mph and a 30% chance of pop-up thundershowers.

Highs stay in the upper 90s Friday with a small 10% storm chance as humidity remains. Isolated thundershowers return this weekend, with a 20% chance Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday. Highs hit 100° Saturday and the upper 90s Sunday.

We'll climb above 105° early next week, and as a ridge of high pressure covers the Desert Southwest, may approach 110° Wednesday through Saturday. Nighttime lows will range from the low to mid 80s in Las Vegas, with 70s in cooler neighborhoods away from The Strip, during this stretch.

To beat the late summer heat, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.