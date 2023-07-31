13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday, July 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Heightened thunderstorm chances with the potential for damaging winds and localized flooding rains will cover Las Vegas and the rest of Southern Nevada on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with noticeable monsoon moisture and highs ranging between 100° and 105°. The sky will be mostly cloudy with southwest and south winds at 10-20 mph. Lows at night will fall to the low and mid 80s. Specific rain chances in the Las Vegas valley are 40% on Monday, 60% on Tuesday, and 40% on Wednesday. Storms will also be possible at night during the first half of the week. If you hear thunder, it is a good idea to head indoors or into a vehicle to be safe from lighting. Never drive across a flooded road. It's always wise to avoid hikes and other outdoor activities in mountainous terrain that is most susceptible to flash flooding.

A drier pattern is expected Thursday through the upcoming weekend, with highs between 105° and 110° and lows late at night in the low 80s.

Wildfire smoke from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve near the Nevada and California state line continues to impact the air quality across Southern Nevada. Air quality has ranged from "unhealthy to sensitive groups" to "unhealthy" this weekend.

MORE: Wildfire in Mojave Desert reaches 70,000 acres, crosses Nevada

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.