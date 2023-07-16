13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday, July 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — An Excessive Heat Warning continues today through Monday and Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure over Southern Nevada sends highs to 116° today, on the heels of 111° Friday and 113° Saturday. We'll linger at 115° Monday and 113° Tuesday. Evening temperatures will still be in the triple digits during this stretch. Late night and early morning lows will drop to the low 90s near The Strip, providing little overnight relief. The best time to exercise or squeeze in a dog walk is first thing in the morning between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Breezes remain light today, but southwest gusts to 25 mph develop on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will like stay above 110° in most neighborhoods through the entire week. Slightly lower nighttime temperatures in the mid and upper 80s are expected after the Excessive Heat Warning expires on Tuesday.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.