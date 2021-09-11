13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and above average temperatures can be expected through the weekend in Las Vegas. Saturday and Sunday daytime highs range around 102°-103°. Our region stays mostly dry with the slight chance for showers and thunderstorms for far northeastern Licoln and Mohave counties. This afternoon we'll see southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Starting 10 am Sunday, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place for the Colorado River Valley until 8 p.m. Monday. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures ranging from 110-117°. As the week goes on we'll see temperaturs keeping steady rangnig 5-7° above normal.