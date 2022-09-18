13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Sep. 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overall, we’re in for a beautiful week ahead. For the rest of the weekend highs will run slightly below average across the region. The Las Vegas area can expect highs in the low to mid 90s with the Colorado River Basin hovering around 100℉. If you’re looking for a much cooler escape the Spring Mountains will stay in the 60s throughout the week.

Temperatures will stay steady through the week. The next weather maker to influence Southern Nevada is developing off the Pacific Northwest. This will keep highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s for the Las Vegas Valley. This system will also encourage stronger winds during the day. Gusts as high as 30 mph possible around the city and a little higher along the Colorado River Valley. There are no advisories out but boaters should take note of the high winds that can cause choppy conditions.

This same low has the potential to bring slightly unsettled weather for the middle of the week. There are slight chances for showers and high elevation snow (9k ft). The highest chances for showers will be the mountains but with the influence from monsoon there are also higher chances for Northeast Arizona and Mohave county. It’s not shaping up to be a big event but I’m putting slight chances around the Las Vegas Valley as well. We’ll have to continue to keep our eye on this developing system.