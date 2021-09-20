13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sep. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s this morning with a clear sky and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph behind a cold front. Smoke will mix with sunshine today, impacting the air quality. Afternoon highs will be limited to the low 90s under a mostly sunny but somewhat smoky sky. Lows tonight will drop all the way to the 60s, making for a cool start on Tuesday. We'll climb to the low 90s Tuesday afternoon with lingering northeast breezes at 10-20 mph, less smoke, and more sunshine. Wednesday marks the start of fall, but Mother Nature didn't get the memo: we start near 70° but afternoon highs will surge to the mid 90s with south winds at 10-20 mph. Thursday through the upcoming weekend looks warm, in the mid 90s, as daytime breezes occasionally gust to 20 mph. Late night and early morning temperatures will dip to the low 70s during this stretch, so morning activities will continue to be comfortable. Small rain chances in the valley (10%) are possible on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Mountain rain chances at 10% on Thursday and Friday increase a bit to 20% this weekend.