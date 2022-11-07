13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, November 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's not too cold this Monday morning, but south winds are blowing at 10-20 mph, making sunrise readings in the upper 50s and low 60s feel cool. Clouds increase from the west this morning, and we're mostly cloudy (but dry) this afternoon as highs reach the low 70s and southwest gusts hit 35 mph. It remains mostly cloudy tonight as 25 mph southwest gusts linger. There's a full moon tonight (known as the beaver moon) and a total lunar eclipse from 2:16 a.m. to 3:42 a.m., but clouds are expected to partially block the view across Southern Nevada.

Gusts pick up to 40 mph on Tuesday from the south, then shift to the southwest at 35 mph Wednesday before becoming westerly late. Rain chances with this system develop Tuesday morning and turn most likely Tuesday evening and night, but will linger into Wednesday morning. Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet with this system, and 8"-16" of snow is expected above 7,000 feet with gusts up to 55 mph on Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. In Las Vegas, more than 0.25" of rain could fall.

Less wind (gusts under 15 mph from the northeast) develops Thursday, Friday, and into next weekend. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are here during that stretch, although it looks cooler than average with upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs. Lows at night will be in the upper 30s and low 40s due to the calm and clear sky.