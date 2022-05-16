13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Sunshine will boost temperatures from the 70s and 80s this morning into the low 90s by 11 a.m. and the upper 90s by mid-and-late afternoon as southwest gusts reach 15-25 mph. Breezy this evening with temperatures in the 80s, and overnight lows in the low 70s late. Upper 90s are expected the next four afternoons. Southwest gusts will hit 25 mph Tuesday, 20 mph Wednesday, and 30 mph Thursday during this stretch of heat. A brief drop to the 80s on Friday as north gusts reach 25-30 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s through Wednesday night, then the 60s Friday and Saturday nights. Highs climb from the low 90s Saturday to the mid 90s Sunday, with another round of upper 90s to near 100° expected next week.