13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, May 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A Wind Advisory today as Las Vegas gusts hit 40 mph this afternoon. South and southwest gusts will linger at 30-35 mph Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs reach the upper 80s today, then drop to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Spotty showers and thundershowers are possible Thursday (40% chance) with a mostly cloudy sky. As upper level low pressure pushes inland from California, highs will cool to the upper 60s then. Mid 70s return Friday (about 10° below-average) with upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. A jump to the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday gives way to low 90s by the middle of next week. Pollen levels remain high with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.