13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, June 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Any outdoor Juneteenth activities on this Monday will be impacted by strong southwest winds. Gusts to 40 mph this morning will reach 50 mph this evening and linger at 45 mph this evening, resulting in blowing dust, poor air quality, crosswinds for high-profile vehicles, and possible downed tree limbs and spotty power outages. Low and mid 90s are expected Monday through Friday, continuing our impressive stretch of no 100s yet this year. Summer starts on Wednesday, and we believe the upper 90s are here on Sunday, with highs of 100°-105° all of next week as we move from late June into July. Lows at night will generally be near 70° across the valley, indicative of the fairly dry air that will keep our sky mostly clear through this weekend.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.