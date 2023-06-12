13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, June 12, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s to near 70° at sunrise and we've already seen a few showers around Las Vegas. A 30% chance of showers and thundershowers lingers in the forecast today, with a 60% chance in the mountains. Highs will be limited to the mid 80s today, which is nearly 15° below average for June 12th. We're back to a dry pattern Tuesday through the rest of the week, which results in a gradual climb in daytime highs. Look for low 90s Tuesday, mid 90s Wednesday through Friday, and upper 90s to near 100° this weekend. Lows at night will be mild, in the low and mid 70s. Southwest gusts to 25 mph are expected Wednesday, and again this weekend.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.