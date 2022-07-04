LAS VEGAS — It's a nice early morning in the 70s and low 80s, with south breezes at 10 mph and sunshine. Look for 90s after 10am and afternoon highs near 100°. It will be in the low 90s as the sun sets after 8pm and fireworks get going. South gusts of 30 mph this afternoon will linger at 20 mph this evening. With dry air in place, elevated fire danger is expected. Maximum winds are near 25 mph each afternoon this week, keeping dry air locked across our part of the Desert Southwest. We'll be near 100° through midweek with nighttime lows in the 70s. Highs climb past 105° Friday through the weekend, with lows those nights in the upper 70s and low 80s. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning or wait until the sun is going down. When outside, remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water, and watch young kids, the elderly, and people with other health issues that make them prone to heat illness.