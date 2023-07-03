13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, July 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Highs sizzle at 112° in Las Vegas as the Excessive Heat Warning continues today. We start off early in the upper 80s with sunshine and some 5-15 mph breezes. Look for southwest gusts to hit 30 mph this afternoon and tonight, when lows will only dip to the mid 80s late. Highs are a bit closer to average on the Fourth of July, which is still pretty hot. Look for afternoon readings near 106°, with southwest gusts of 35 mph causing a hassle if you're by the pool or out by Lake Mead or on the Colorado River. Luckily, the evening gusts will drop below 25 mph as temperatures dip to the upper 90s, which shouldn't be a problem for area fireworks displays. We'll hover near 105° through the rest of the week, which is close to average for early July, but southwest gusts will reach 30 mph each afternoon. Nighttime lows will dip near 80° during this stretch.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Pollen levels are low-to-medium with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types.