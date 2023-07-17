13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, July 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Saturday. A ridge of high pressure remains over the Desert Southwest as Las Vegas sees 112°-113° all week long. Late night and early morning readings will briefly drop to the upper 80s and low 90s during this stretch, providing little overnight relief. Plan on 90s giving way to 100° each morning around 9 o'clock. Humidity will exaggerate the heat the next several days, and results in a 20% rain chance this afternoon. Southwest gusts between 20-30 mph are expected most of the week.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.