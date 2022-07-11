LAS VEGAS — It's in the 80s at daybreak, with a jump through the 90s from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 100s after that. South winds pick up to 10-20 mph today under a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs approach 111°, which is hotter than we've been so far this year. We'll be in the triple digits until 11:00 p.m. with lows in the upper 80s before sunrise on Tuesday. Highs return to 111° Tuesday afternoon, and clouds in the morning may produce a stray shower (although the chance is only 10%). Wednesday also delivers a small (10%) rain and storm chance with highs near 109° and an uptick in humidity. There are signs the monsoon mugginess will be even more noticeable Thursday and beyond, which yields a 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. The chance drops to 10% on Saturday. Highs will range from 107° Thursday and Friday to 109° Saturday. Nighttime lows will only dip to the mid and upper 80s during this stretch, which will deliver warm mornings.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. (when we're in the 80s) or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is at 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.

