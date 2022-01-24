13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Monday starts in the 40s with sunshine and highs will return to the low 60s this afternoon. Lights winds of 5-10 mph are expected in Las Vegas, but north gusts will reach 30 mph down the Colorado River Valley and 20 mph in the Spring Mountains. Temperatures dip through the 50s this evening and down to the low 40s after midnight. North winds will pick up on Tuesday morning with gusts to 30 mph by midday, making our high of 61° feel chilly in spite of sunshine. Lows drop to the upper 30s Tuesday night. Look for cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s on Wednesday with a few lingering gusts to 20 mph in Las Vegas as clear skies continue. Highs reach the low 60s Thursday through the weekend, which is about average for the end of January.