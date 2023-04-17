13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, April 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Wind is the big weather story as we start the week. South breezes at 10-20 mph this morning will increase to 25-35 mph this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures start in the 60s and climb to the mid 80s later as sunshine gives way to some late afternoon clouds. Lows tonight will be limited to near 60° thanks to the blustery conditions and a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday sees gusts of 30-40 mph in Las Vegas, with highs in the upper 70s and a mix of clouds and sun. We'll cool to the low 50s Tuesday night as winds linger. Temperatures will start in the 50s and finish in the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Breezes won't be as strong, but some northeast winds at 10-20 mph are expected those days. Similar lingering breezes this weekend as we climb from 80° Saturday to 85° Sunday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.