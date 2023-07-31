13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, July 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Heightened thunderstorm chances cover Las Vegas and Southern Nevada today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with noticeable monsoon moisture fueling pop-up downpours with lightning, gusty winds, and the potential for localized flooding. Highs reach 105° this afternoon but could be limited to the 90s on Tuesday for the first time in over a month. The sky will be mostly cloudy with wind gusts at 20-25 mph the next few days. Lows at night will fall to the low and mid 80s.

Specific rain chances in the Las Vegas valley are 50% today, 70% Tuesday, and 40% Wednesday. Storms will also be possible at night during this stretch. If you hear thunder, it is a good idea to head indoors or to a vehicle to stay safe from lightning. Never drive across a flooded road. It's wise to avoid hikes and other activities in mountainous terrain that is most susceptible to flash flooding.

A drier pattern is expected Thursday through the upcoming weekend, with highs between 103° and 106° and lows late at night in the low 80s.

Wildfire smoke from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve near the Nevada and California state line continues to impact the air quality across Southern Nevada. Air quality has ranged from "unhealthy to sensitive groups" to "unhealthy" this weekend.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.