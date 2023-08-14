13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, August 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Warm and mostly sunny weather starts the week in Southern Nevada. No pop-up storms are expected today, although a 10% chance returns Tuesday and a 20% chance develops Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Morning lows in the mid 80s and afternoon highs close to 105° are anticipated through Friday. South winds will gust to 20 mph each afternoon this week. Humidity will be quite noticeable through the week.

Weekend rain chances climb as high as 60% as a tropical system moving up Mexico's Pacific coast sends abundant moisture into the Desert Southwest between Saturday and the middle of next week. Temperatures should drop to the low 90s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday and Monday, assuming the wet weather pattern comes together.

To beat the late summer heat, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.