13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, October 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's near 70° early this morning and highs jump back to the low 90s this afternoon as sunshine and calm conditions remain. A drop from the 80s to the 70s this Friday evening, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Low 90s for the last time this year on Saturday as high clouds increase in the afternoon along southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Readings drop slightly to the mid 80s Sunday as southwest gusts to 35 mph develop ahead of an approaching weather system. The warm weather gives way to typical October temperatures on Monday as a weak cold front brings 15-20 mph northerly gusts, morning temperatures in the upper 50s, daytime highs in the mid 70s, and a 10% shower chance with partly cloudy conditions. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s the rest of next week.