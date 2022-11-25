13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, November 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS — After a cold morning in the 30s and 40s with sunshine, plan on quiet conditions with highs in the low 60s and gusts under 10 mph. Evening temperatures will drop from the 50s back into the 40s by 10:00 p.m. with late night lows around 40°.

We'll remain calm through the weekend, with cold mornings and afternoon highs back in the low 60s.

Next week, a weather system kicks up the wind Monday (southwest gusts 25 mph) and Tuesday (north gusts 20 mph). The chance of showers is only 10% in Las Vegas on Monday night, but a big cool down to highs in the low 50s is forecast Tuesday and beyond. Low temperatures will drop from the low 40s this weekend to the low 30s starting Tuesday night. Another weather system poses a better chance for valley rain and mountain snow next Friday, and should reinforce the chilly temperatures.