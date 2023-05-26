13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the 60s at sunrise with 70s expected until 10 o'clock alongside calm and clear conditions. Today delivers pleasant temperatures for late May (highs in upper 80s to near 90°) with afternoon gusts at 20 mph. We'll drop into the 70s this evening and see overnight lows back in the 60s. Calm weather on Saturday accompanies sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Mid 90s return Sunday as south winds blow at 15-30 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Low 90s are here on Memorial Day and for the rest of next week. Nighttime lows will be closer to 70° during this stretch. South winds at 15-25 mph are expected on Memorial Day as well as Tuesday and Wednesday when the sky turns partly cloudy but the weather pattern remains dry.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.