13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, May 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The heat and humidity continue in Las Vegas, alongside some rain chances. It's sunny and in the 70s at sunrise this Friday and highs will sizzle in the mid 90s this afternoon. Shower and storm coverage should increase this afternoon across the mountains, especially north of Las Vegas, and then drift south into the valley between late afternoon and evening. The chance of a passing shower or thundershower with gusty winds and lightning is about 30% in Las Vegas between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s as rain chances linger across Southern Nevada. Mountain showers and storm chances remain at 30% to 40% today and this weekend. Increased humidity on Saturday and Sunday will fuel small afternoon storm chances of 20% and 10%, respectively. Drier air is expected next week, alongside southwest winds at 15-25 mph and highs in the mid and upper 90s. Lows at night will be in the low and mid 70s for the next week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.