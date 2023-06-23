13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s early this morning with south breezes at 10-20 mph. Feels cool for late June! We'll reach near 90° this afternoon with sunshine and south winds at only 10-15 mph. That's 12° below-average for the date. The heat ramps up this weekend, with 97° Saturday (southeast winds 10-20 mph) and 99° Sunday as wind ramps up (southwest gusts 30-35 mph). Back to 98° Monday with southwest breezes at 15-25 mph. Expect 99° Tuesday with lingering southwest winds at 15-25 mph. We finally see 100° heat on Wednesday, more than one month behind its typical late May arrival. Nighttime lows will be in the low and mid 70s this weekend through next week. Highs will likely approach 105° late next week, and the heat may intensify to 110° as we flip the calendar to July and and approach the Fourth.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.