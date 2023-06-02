13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures in the 70s early will reach the low 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Expect southwest breezes at 15-20 mph this afternoon. There's a 20% chance of thundershowers in mountains, and a 10% chance that a few raindrops sneak into the valley. Readings dip back to the low 70s late tonight. Expect mid 90s Saturday (gusts only 15 mph) and upper 90s Sunday (gusts up to 25 mph) with a mostly sunny sky. We've yet to hit 100° in Las Vegas this year, but Sunday will be close. Mid 90s Monday will dip to the low 90s the rest of next week as a weak area of low pressure settles into Central California and keeps our temperatures in check. Small shower chances (30% in mountains, 10% in the valley) return early next week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and oak causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.