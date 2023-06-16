13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Friday morning is cloudy and wet. We've cooled to the 60s and 70s because of the rain, and highs are limited to the upper 80s today. The morning rain chance is 60%, and a 30% chance lingers this afternoon as spotty mountain storms drift into a few valley neighborhoods. Dry and clear tonight with lows 70s after midnight. Saturday is hot (98°) and sunny with southwest breezes at 15 mph, so have plenty of water and sun protection on hand. The VGK parade on The Strip starts in the mid 90s at 7:00 p.m. and low 90s will linger after sunset (8:00 p.m.) as breezes blow at 10 mph under a clear sky. Expect a round of wind to finish the weekend; southwest gusts of 30-40 mph on Father's Day Sunday as highs reach 99° with continued mostly sunny weather. Juneteenth is Monday and we expect temperatures to slide to the mid 90s while southwest gusts return to 25-35 mph alongside sunshine. Low and mid 90s return for the middle of next week, but a surge near 100° develops next weekend, and a stretch of 100°-105° heat looks likely for the last week of June.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.