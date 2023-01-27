13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, January 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We'll enjoy a calm stretch Friday and Saturday with breezes limited to 5-10 mph, although it remains cold with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Tonight looks clear and calm with lows back in the low and mid 30s around Las Vegas. Sunday sees afternoon winds at 20-30 mph from the southwest, with increasing clouds as our next weather system approaches. There's a 10% rain chance in Las Vegas on Sunday, a 20% chance Sunday night, and a more likely 30% chance Monday morning and afternoon. Light snow is expected in the mountains Sunday through Monday. That system ushers in north winds at 10-20 mph on Monday, limiting highs to the upper 40s with clouds alongside the showers. Monday night tumbles to the low 30s as north winds linger, and those 10-20 mph north winds Tuesday will also keep highs in the upper 40s. That's about a dozen degrees below the norm for late January! February begins on a chilly foot with freezing sunrise temperatures on Wednesday before afternoon highs reach the low 50s.