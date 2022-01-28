13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 30s and low 40s this Friday morning, and 5-10 mph breezes make it feel a bit colder. Gusts of 25 mph were still happening near Nellis Air Force Base in the northeast corner of the Las Vegas valley. High clouds mix with the sun starting around lunchtime, but we'll remain mostly sunny as afternoon highs struggle to reach the upper 50s and northeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph. Lows tonight drop to the low and mid 30s, which is colder than average. The weekend starts with clouds Saturday and highs in the upper 50s. Northeast breezes at 5-10 mph shouldn't be a problem. Sunday morning starts in the low 40s as clouds linger, but sunshine wins out and Las Vegas hits the mid 60s in the afternoon with winds again around 5-10 mph. Monday also looks nice, with light winds, highs in the low 60s, and partly cloudy conditions. North winds develop Tuesday (which is February 1st) at 10-20 mph but we'll squeeze out one more day in the low 60s as partly cloudy weather continues. North gusts of 25 mph Wednesday and highs in the mid 50s will make it feel more like winter than spring. No real rain chances are expected through next week for the Desert Southwest.