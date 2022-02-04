13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's a cold morning in the 30s across the valley. Winds are generally calm, although a few breezes up to 15 mph are possible this morning and afternoon. Sunshine will lifts high to the mid 50s today. Lows tonight drop to the low and mid 30s. Weekend temperatures rebound to the low and mid 60s with continued light breezes Saturday (5-15 mph) giving way to 20 mph northeast gusts Sunday. Calm conditions return early next week as highs reach back above average (mid-to-upper 60s).