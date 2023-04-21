13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, April 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the 50s with a mostly sunny sky and calm conditions. Today is mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and east breezes at 10-15 mph. We climb from 84° Saturday (northeast winds at 15-20 mph and more clouds than sun) to 88° Sunday (southeast winds at 10-15 mph and partly cloudy) and should stay in the upper 80s on Monday. Mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday before a warm-up near 90° to finish next week on Friday and Saturday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.