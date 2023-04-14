Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, April 14, 2023

Cool start, mild afternoon, plenty of sunshine
The April 14, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 09:07:53-04

LAS VEGAS — It's cool, in the 50s early this morning, with a few 5-10 mph breezes and a mainly clear sky. Sunshine sends highs to the mid 70s today, and afternoon winds are limited to 10-15 mph from the north. Evening readings in the 60s will drop to the low 50s after midnight. Expect highs in the upper 70s Saturday before a jump to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. South breezes at 15-20 mph Sunday afternoon while partly cloudy weather develops. Southwest gusts should hit 35 mph on Monday and Tuesday as a system passes north of us. Monday's mid 80s will yield to mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Lingering southwest breezes at 15-25 mph are expected Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.

