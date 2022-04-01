13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Apr. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 50s and 60s this morning with a partly cloudy sky and breezes at 5-15 mph on the north side of the valley. Highs reach 80° today with afternoon winds under 10 mph and full sunshine. Evening temperatures drop through the 70s with mid 60s by midnight and lows in the upper 50s. Saturday sees mid 80s as south gusts reach 20 mph and high clouds increase late in the day. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and breezy (southwest gusts to 20 mph) with highs near 80° and a small 10% rain chance (mainly in the mountains). Monday delivers west gusts up to 25 mph, mostly sunny weather, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday looks sunny and warmer, near 90°, in spite of northwest breezes up to 20 mph. Lingering northeast gusts to 20 mph Wednesday and Thursday as sunshine holds and highs reach the mid 80s, which is nearly 10° above average. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60° during this stretch.