13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday midday, June 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Rain totals Friday morning ranged from 0.20" on the east side to 0.50" on the west side of the Las Vegas valley. Highs today will be limited to the middle and upper 80s thanks to the cool morning and midday. Dry weather from late morning lasts through the early afternoon, but a round of spotty storms is possible from mid-afternoon into the early evening as mountain storms drift southeast. The chance for brief downpours, lightning, and gusty winds is about 30% in Las Vegas through dinnertime. We're completely dry tonight, and lows will drop to the low 70s in most spots.

Saturday is hot (98°) and sunny with southwest breezes at 15 mph, so have plenty of water and sun protection on hand. The VGK parade on The Strip starts in the mid 90s at 7:00 p.m., and low 90s linger after sunset (8:00 p.m.) as breezes blow at 10 mph under a clear sky. Expect a round of wind to finish the weekend; southwest gusts of 30-40 mph on Father's Day Sunday as highs reach 99° with continued mostly sunny weather. Juneteenth is Monday and we expect temperatures to slide to the mid 90s while southwest gusts return to 25-35 mph alongside sunshine. Low and mid 90s return for the middle of next week, but a surge near 100° develops next weekend, and a stretch of 100°-105° heat looks likely for the last week of June.

Pollen levels are low with ragweed, grass, and chenopods the predominant pollen types. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.