13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, July 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday as Las Vegas reaches 114°-115°. Late night and early morning readings near 90° won't provide much relief. Humidity is still noticeable, and there's a 10% chance of a stray storm in Las Vegas the next couple days as a result. Light winds Friday give way to 20 mph gusts Saturday. Rain chances climb to 20% Sunday and Monday as monsoon moisture increases and encourages clouds. Highs reach 112° Sunday and finally fall below 110° (just barely) next week. Daytime southwest gusts around 25 mph are expected Sunday through next week. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid 80s next week in Las Vegas.

To beat the heat in the summer, shift outdoor activities before 9:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high to extreme, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year. Air quality turns unhealthy for sensitive groups as ozone and pollution build due to the hot and calm conditions. Pollen levels remain low-to-medium this week with grass, ragweed, and chenopods the predominant allergens.