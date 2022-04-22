13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Apr. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Friday's storm system moves on with rain chances wrapping up, skies clearing, and winds calming Friday night. Count on temperatures in upper 50s and low 60s for Friday night plans with clouds clearing overnight. Sunny skies are expected this weekend with a light breeze, gust speeds are capped under 25 mph both Saturday and Sunday. Lows are in the mid 50s each morning with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 70s. We'll jump to the mid 80s Monday under a mostly sunny sky with a brief break from the breeze! But by Tuesday- gusts increase back near 30 mph with 40 mph gusts next Thursday under a sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.